Legislation has been introduced to set up a long-awaited public inquiry into mother and baby homes in Northern Ireland.

It also allows for a redress scheme which will see victims and survivors receive a 10 thousand pound payment.

Thousands of pregnant women and girls passed through the institutions between the 1920s and 1990s.

Many faced mistreatment.

Deputy First Minister Emma-Little Pengelly says they deserve an apology and compensation…………