Security light foils Inishowen burglary

Gardaí in Inishowen are investigating a break in at a building site in the vicinity of Barrack Hill, Carndonagh in the early hours of Wednesday morning last.

Between 3.20am and 3.35am, damage was caused to the locked entrance gate in order to gain entry to the site. Two men entered the site while one remained in a silver car.

However, they left again without causing any further damage once the motion activated light came on, and nothing was stolen.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have travelled in the area of Barrack Hill or surrounding areas with a dash-cam between the hours of 3am and 4am to make the footage available to Gardaí. Buncrana Garda Station may be contacted on 074-9320540 with any relevant information.