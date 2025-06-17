Uisce Eireann to replace mains at The Grange in Letterkenny

Uisce Eireann says crews will be arriving in Letterkenny in the coming weeks to deliver important works which will reduce the number of bursts in the town.

Close to 400m of old water mains will be replaced at The Grange by autumn this year as part of the utility’s National Leakage Reduction Programme.

Uisce Eireann says the section of water mains at The Grange needs to be replaced in order to reduce bursts and safeguard water supply.

Crews will be working along the L-1174, The Grange, Letterkenny from the Glencar Road junction to Fernhill Upper junction, with a road closure required to deliver these works safely. Diversion routes will be signposted, and assurances are being given that local and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

Areas of work will be limited to short sections to minimise impact, and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned interruptions.

The utility says its crews will work diligently to complete these works as quickly as possible, and with every effort being made to minimise disruption in the area.

Farrans Construction is carrying out the works on behalf of Uisce Éireann.

The Uisce Éireann Customer Contact Centre, open 24/7 on freephone 1800 278 278, is available to answer any queries. Further information is available on www.water.ie.

Uisce Éireann has a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at the text alerts page.

Uisce Éireann is responsible for delivering public drinking water and wastewater services for the people of Ireland. We are committed to enabling communities to thrive by continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support sustainable growth and development, providing safe drinking water, and enhancing the environment.

