Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Business Matters, Ep 249 – Richie Nangle of Fresh Today on the school meals business

The Irish government has a goal of providing a hot meal in every school for every child in the country by 2030 at the latest.

When the school meals programme began in 2019 it was initially for a pilot number of disadvantaged schools known as DEIS schools. It has gradually expanded over the years, and the rollout is now really moving up through the gears.

Now this is big business, with a number of competing companies looking for a share of the business. One of those involved in the sector is a company called Fresh Today, which delivers healthy school lunches to more than 650 schools around the country. In Donegal, it now supplies more than 65 schools – including ones on Tory Island and Arranmore Island.

And it has created 45 jobs in Donegal, with new facilities having recently opened in Letterkenny and Buncrana.

To find out more, Chris Ashmore been speaking with its managing director Richie Nangle.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

ward
News, Audio

Public transport infrastructure in Donegal needs significant investment – Ward

18 June 2025
road closed
News

Road closed at Rashedoge, Letterkenny

18 June 2025
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 249 – Richie Nangle of Fresh Today on the school meals business

18 June 2025
Louise Moran
News, Audio, Top Stories

LUH consultant says minister must request a full business case for a surgical hub in Letterkenny

18 June 2025
Advertisement

Related News

ward
News, Audio

Public transport infrastructure in Donegal needs significant investment – Ward

18 June 2025
road closed
News

Road closed at Rashedoge, Letterkenny

18 June 2025
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 249 – Richie Nangle of Fresh Today on the school meals business

18 June 2025
Louise Moran
News, Audio, Top Stories

LUH consultant says minister must request a full business case for a surgical hub in Letterkenny

18 June 2025
Tony Canavan
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE Regional Manager says Sligo remains his preferred location for a surgical hub

18 June 2025
luh new 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

NTPF stats prove need for Surgical Hub in Letterkenny – Mac Lochlainn

18 June 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube