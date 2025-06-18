Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

In this hour have extended and exclusive interview with the Regional Executive Officer of HSE West and Northwest Tony Canavan. We dig deep into the decision to overlook LUH for a surgical hub:

LUH Consultant Dr Louise Moran reacts to the interview with Tony Canavan and reflects on a meeting between Drs and the Health Minister yesterday:

‘Wellness Wednesday’ focuses on incontinence and the supports that are available and Chris joins Greg with business news:

 

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 June 2025
ward
News, Audio

Public transport infrastructure in Donegal needs significant investment – Ward

18 June 2025
road closed
News

Road closed at Rashedoge, Letterkenny

18 June 2025
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 249 – Richie Nangle of Fresh Today on the school meals business

18 June 2025
