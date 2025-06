The average price of houses sold in Donegal increased across the board last April, according to the Residential Property Price Index.

Houses captured in the Letterkenny F92 eircode area jumped by 12% from almost €212,000 to over €237,200, while the F924 south Donegal area saw a rise of 10% to over €224,600 from €204,300.

The F93 Lifford area, while ranked as the 6th lowest average price in Ireland, also rose by 9% to approximately €185,200 from €169,700.