Boxing: Duffy and McLaughlin set for the bright lights once again

Photo: Raphoe Boxing Club on Facebook

This Saturday night will produce another proud moment for Raphoe Boxing Club.

Middleweight Cathal McLaughlin and featherweight Danny Duffy will both make the walk to the ring at the JB Promotions Show at the Devenish Complex in Belfast.

McLaughlin defeated Martin Shaw on his professional debut back in 2023, with the referee scoring it 40-36 to the Strabane fighter.

He’ll fight Englishman George Rogers on Saturday.

Fellow Strabane man Duffy made his pro debut in December of last year, winning every round against Jack Pollard in a bantamweight bout in Waterford.

Duffy will face Steven Maguire in Belfast in his second pro-bout this weekend.

 

 

