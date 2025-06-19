Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
CHI must prove it can run the National Childrens Hospital – Committee Chair

Children’s Health Ireland has to show it can be a safe pair of hands when it comes to running the National Children’s Hospital.

That’s according to the chair of the Oireachtas Health Committee, which will be putting questions to the embattled organisation this morning.

CHI boss Lucy Nugent will tell politicians her group is ready to take over the largest piece of infrastructure in the history of the state.

Committee chair and Social Democrats TD, Pádraig Rice says CHI have to address a number of recent scandals first…………

