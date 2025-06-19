Downgraded homeowner says they are still awaiting clarity as appeals process drags on

Around 150 defective block homeowners whose applications have been downgraded by the Housing Agency say they are still in limbo, with no clarity on whether or not their appeals will be successful or how long they will take to complete.

One of them, Marti McElhinney told Greg Hughes on today’s None til Noon Show that all of them have engineers’ reports recommending demolition, but those recommendations have been rejected by the Housing Agency, which says other options are more appropriate.

However, Ms McElhinney says those recommendations seem to be based on the potential risk posed by Mica, while the real risk, that posed by Pyrrhotite, is not being considered…………