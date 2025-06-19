Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Dublin-Derry airlink to be operational by end of 2026

It looks as though the reinstatement of air travel between the City of Derry Airport and Dublin Airport is one step closer.

A meeting took place today between the Minister for Transport, Dara O’Brien, and the Board of Derry Airport, which includes representatives from both the Councils of County Donegal and Derry City and Strabane District.

Minister of State at the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport, Charlie McConalogue, was also in attendance.

He says that it’s expected there will be take-off by the end of next year:

