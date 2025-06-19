Extra Garda vehicles arrive in Donegal as rally excitement grows

The transportation of extra garda vehicles into Donegal has been seen in Letterkenny, a sure sign that the Donegal International Rally is imminent.

Gardaí will be undertaking an extensive operation in a bid to maximise safety over the weekend, which is expecting over 70,000 spectators.

They say a zero tolerance approach will be taken to dangerous driving, drink & drug driving, and bad driver behaviour.

They also say that anyone in need of garda assistance over the weekend can do so on a 24/7 basis at the following garda stations:

Letterkenny: 074-9167100

Ballyshannon: 071-9858530

Milford: 074-9153060

Buncrana: 074-9320540.