Funding announced for projects on Donegal’s islands

€53,100 has been approved for projects on small Islands off Donegal.

€39,600 will go towards the provision of Island Pier solar lights at Iniskerragh, Inismean, Innis Oirthear and Gola, while €13,500 has been provided to carry out repairs to the Slipway at Lower Cruit, to facilitate access to Owey Island.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher is welcoming the announcement from Gaeltacht Minister Dara Calleary , saying he’s hopeful it won’t be too long before the minister takes the opportunity to visit the Donegal Gaeltacht.