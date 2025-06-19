Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Funding announced for projects on Donegal’s islands

€53,100 has been approved for projects on small Islands off Donegal.

€39,600 will go towards the provision of Island Pier solar lights at Iniskerragh, Inismean, Innis Oirthear and Gola, while €13,500 has been provided to carry out repairs to the Slipway at Lower Cruit, to facilitate access to Owey Island.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher is welcoming the announcement from Gaeltacht Minister Dara Calleary , saying he’s hopeful it won’t be too long before the minister takes the opportunity to visit the Donegal Gaeltacht.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Inishbofin
News

Funding announced for projects on Donegal’s islands

19 June 2025
marti
News, Audio, Top Stories

Downgraded homeowner says they are still awaiting clarity as appeals process drags on

19 June 2025
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Nine people due in Derry Magistrates Court today in connection with rioting in the city

19 June 2025
Alexander House
News, Top Stories

Mayor pledges to restore a sense of security to local communities in Derry

19 June 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Inishbofin
News

Funding announced for projects on Donegal’s islands

19 June 2025
marti
News, Audio, Top Stories

Downgraded homeowner says they are still awaiting clarity as appeals process drags on

19 June 2025
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Nine people due in Derry Magistrates Court today in connection with rioting in the city

19 June 2025
Alexander House
News, Top Stories

Mayor pledges to restore a sense of security to local communities in Derry

19 June 2025
default
News, Audio

CHI must prove it can run the National Childrens Hospital – Committee Chair

19 June 2025
Screenshot 2025-06-18 141832
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny Chamber welcomes Donegal Rally

19 June 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube