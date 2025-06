Gardaí in Donegal have made their first seizure of the rally weekend.

The driver, who was intending to attend the event, had their car taken as it was not insured, taxed and without a valid NCT.

The detection was by the Ballyshannon team.

Meanwhile, gardaí conducting a checkpoint outside of Ballybofey say they detected several road traffic offences.

Fixed charge penalty notices will be issued to the drivers concerned.