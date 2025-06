The Housing Minister says the country will not meet its housing targets this year.

The government had planned on seeing 41 thousand units built in 2025.

However, the Central Bank has revised down the number of houses it expects to be built – again.

Its latest Quarterly Bulletin forecasts 32 thousand 500 will be delivered this year, as completions came in below expectations for quarter one.

Minister James Browne admits the government’s target is not going to be reached………