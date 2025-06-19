Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Mayor pledges to restore a sense of security to local communities in Derry

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane says recent acts of violence will not distract from the very positive work that is going on within communities in the city, and he is committed to doing all he can to restore a sense of security in the local community.

Cllr Ruairí McHugh was speaking after visiting a hostel for homeless men in St Columb’s Wells, and sheltered accommodation for old people on Bishops Street, both pf which have seen violent incidents in their vicinity in recent nights.

Cllr McHugh visited the House in the Wells and Alexander House to speak with residents and staff directly affected by the recent incidents of violence in and around their local community over past number of nights.

He says it was deeply moving to hear first-hand accounts of how this violence has impacted not only their sense of safety, but also their emotional and mental wellbeing.

These are homes to some of the city’s most vulnerable residents, he says, people who deserve peace, dignity, and security.

It is totally unacceptable that anyone should feel unsafe in their own home.

The mayor is urging those involved in the disturbances over the past number of nights to reflect on the consequences of their actions, and the impact those actions have on the wider community.

