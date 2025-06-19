Nine people due in Derry Magistrates Court today in connection with rioting in the city

Nine of 11 people arrested by police in connection with disorder at Nailors Row in Derry on Tuesday night have been charged to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court today.

Two others, arrested on Monday night, have been released on bail.

Eight males, one aged 14, three aged 15, two aged 16, a 29-year-old and a 30 year-old, have been charged with the offence of riotous behaviour. One of the 15-year-olds faces an additional charge of throwing a petrol bomb.

A ninth person, a man aged 47, has been charged with the offence of intentionally encouraging or assisting riot.

Two male teenagers, aged 16 and 17 years old, who were also arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour on Monday night in connection with the disorder have been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.