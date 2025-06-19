Rioting will not derail vital community work in Derry – Mayor

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane says recent acts of violence will not distract from the very positive work that is going on to build bridges between communities in the city.

Cllr Ruairí McHugh was speaking after visiting a hostel for homeless men in St Columb’s Wells, and sheltered accommodation for older people on Bishops Street, both of which have seen violent incidents in their vicinity in recent nights.

Cllr McHugh told Highland Radio News those behind the incidents must reflect on what they are doing, and the distress they are causing for vulnerable people: