Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Rioting will not derail vital community work in Derry – Mayor

 

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane says recent acts of violence will not distract from the very positive work that is going on to build bridges between communities in the city.

Cllr Ruairí McHugh was speaking after visiting a hostel for homeless men in St Columb’s Wells, and sheltered accommodation for older people on Bishops Street, both of which have seen violent incidents in their vicinity in recent nights.

Cllr McHugh told Highland Radio News those behind the incidents must reflect on what they are doing, and the distress they are causing for vulnerable people:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

donegal airport
News

Slight decrease in passenger numbers at Donegal Airport last year

19 June 2025
house housing home (2)
News, Top Stories

Average house prices see substantial increase across Donegal

19 June 2025
Ruari McHugh
Audio, News

Rioting will not derail vital community work in Derry – Mayor

19 June 2025
Garda Road Closed 1
Audio, News

Rolling road closures to be implemented over rally weekend

19 June 2025
Advertisement

Related News

donegal airport
News

Slight decrease in passenger numbers at Donegal Airport last year

19 June 2025
house housing home (2)
News, Top Stories

Average house prices see substantial increase across Donegal

19 June 2025
Ruari McHugh
Audio, News

Rioting will not derail vital community work in Derry – Mayor

19 June 2025
Garda Road Closed 1
Audio, News

Rolling road closures to be implemented over rally weekend

19 June 2025
Minister James Browne
News, Audio

Housing Minister concedes 2025 targets will not be met

19 June 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

19 June 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube