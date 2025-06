There will be rolling road closures in place throughout the county over the weekend, with a comprehensive list on the Donegal County Council website.

David McElwaine is a Senior Executive Engineer on the council’s road section………………

As well as a comprehensive Garda operation in Donegal, the PSNI will be mounting a road safety campaign along the Donegal border and on the main routes leading to and from the county.

That operation is being coordinated by Superintendent Jonathan Wilson………………..