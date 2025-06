People are being urged to be safe in the sun, as the hot weather continues this week.

Skin cancer figures are rapidly on the rise, with over 11,000 people diagnosed every year.

The HSE National Cancer Control Programme and Healthy Ireland have launched a SunSmart awareness campaign to remind people of the risks of sun damage.

Dr Breeda Neville, Specialist in Public Health Medicine, says almost nine in 10 cases of skin cancer could be prevented by following simple steps to protect the skin: