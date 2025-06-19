Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Talking Soccer with Keith Cowan – League Of Ireland Preview

Former Finn Harps captain Keith Cowan

It’s a double weekend of fixtures in both divisions of the SSE Airtricity League with games being played tomorrow (Friday) and also on Bank Holiday Monday evening.

Finn Harps are in the midlands to face Athlone Town in their first game, followed by a tricky home fixture against unbeaten league-leaders Dundalk on Monday.

Kevin McHugh’s side picked up a point against Wexford last week but have only won once in their last eleven games.

Tomorrow night’s hosts Athlone are also struggling to pick up points as they occupy bottom-spot in the league standings.

In the Premier Division, Derry City face two tough away games over the weekend.

Firstly, the Candy Stripes are at Tolka Park to face champions Shelbourne and that is followed by a trip back to the capital to take on St. Patrick’s Athletic three days later.

Highland Radio’s Mark Gallagher spoke to former Finn Harps captain Keith Cowan to look ahead to a busy few days of action…

