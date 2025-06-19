Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Tourists spent over £82 million in Derry and Strabane last year

The latest official tourism figures released by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency show that Derry and Strabane have had an increase in tourism.

The figure shows there’s strong growth in overnight trips and visitor spending across the Derry City and Strabane District Council area for last year.

While overall tourism numbers across Northern Ireland experienced a decline in 2024, Derry and Strabane have recorded significant increases in both visitor numbers and tourism revenue.

The Council region recorded a 29% increase in visitor spending to £82.4 million in 2024 and overnight trips to the Council saw a rise of 10.57%, to £294,633.

The increase in visitor spending marks the highest percentage growth among all council areas, with only one other council reporting an increase.

The growth positions the Derry and Strabane Council area on track to achieve its tourism strategy ambition of doubling visitor spending to £100 million this year.

Visit Derry Chief Executive Odhran Dunne says that the focused investment in destination marketing, product development, and event-led tourism is paying off by increasing the value of tourism to the local economy and creating opportunities for local businesses to grow and create jobs.

