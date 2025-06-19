Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Undefeated Darragh Kelly to make PFL debut in US

Pic: Darragh Kelly on Facebook

Darragh Kelly will look to extend his professional MMA record to 8-0 tomorrow night (Friday) when he faces “Magic” Mike Hamel in Kansas.

Following the folding of Bellator, the Inishowen man will be making his debut with a new organisation as he fights on the PFL World Tournament card in Wichita.

“The Moville Mauler” has been hampered by injury since his last bout against Dmytrii Hrytsenko last September but will be looking to maintain his unbeaten record, which spans to 16-0 if you include his work as an amateur.

Kelly has never lost a fight, while tomorrow night’s opponent Hamel is 11-6 as a pro and has a strong wrestling pedigree after competing in the American collegiate circuit as a youngster.

 

