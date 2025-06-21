Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal International Rally spectators reminded to stay away from Lough Keel

Donegal Motor Club has reminded spectators to refrain from entering to watch the rally at locations 7, 8 & 9 of SS 8&10 – Lough Keel.

These locations now have NO Spectator Access

They have thanked the public for their cooperation.

rally general pic
News

Donegal International Rally spectators reminded to stay away from Lough Keel

21 June 2025
510256776_1044968097816264_8309940951612470470_n
News, Top Stories

Driver arrested doing 174km/hr in a 100km/hr zone

21 June 2025
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Driver arrested for drug driving in Letterkenny

21 June 2025
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Man hospitalised following road traffic collision in Ramelton

21 June 2025
