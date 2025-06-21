Donegal International Rally spectators reminded to stay away from Lough Keel

Donegal Motor Club has reminded spectators to refrain from entering to watch the rally at locations 7, 8 & 9 of SS 8&10 – Lough Keel.
These locations now have NO Spectator Access
They have thanked the public for their cooperation.
