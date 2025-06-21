Driver arrested for drug driving in Letterkenny

A driver has been arrested for drug driving in Letterkenny.

Gardaí observed a car being driven in a dangerous manner yesterday evening.

They stopped the vehicle, and the motorist tested positive for cocaine and cannabis.

An arrest was made and the car was seized, and a court appearance will follow.

Gardaí are reminding people that they are enforcing a zero tolerance policy concerning the dangerous use of vehicles and are reminding people if they witness it, they should get the registration number and report the incident to them immediately.