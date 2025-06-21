Introduction of RPZ’s to Donegal is to be welcomed – Minister McConalogue

As of yesterday, all renters all over the country have the same protection and security.

A new bill has been enacted, which means rent increase restrictions will apply to all tenancies nationally.

Donegal, previously excluded, will now fall within the Rent Pressure Zones.

It means rent rises are capped at the level of inflation to a maximum of 2 per cent for existing tenancies.

This will be the first time in the history of the state that rent control measures cover every county.

Minister of State at the Department of Arts, Media, and Sport, Charlie McConalogue says it’s good news for people in this county: