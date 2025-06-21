Multi-agency operation launched in Bundoran after person fell from cliff

A multi-agency rescue operation was launched this morning at the West End in Bundoran after a person fell from a cliff.

The alarm was raised shortly after 7am when a member of the public heard calls for help and contacted the emergency services.

Malin Head Coast Guard coordinated the response, tasking Bundoran RNLI, Donegal Fire Service, the National Ambulance Service, and the Sligo-based Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 118.

Bundoran RNLI volunteers were paged at 7.25am and were on scene at 7.36am.

The casualty was located at the base of the cliff, having landed on rocks.

The RNLI crew on scene worked to recover the casualty to the beach, where the helicopter had landed to assist.

The casualty was then stabilised and airlifted by Rescue 118 before being transferred to Sligo General Hospital for further treatment.