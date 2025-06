Gardaí in Donegal have seized a quad bike and arrested the driver following a dangerous driving incident last night.

They observed the vehicle being driven dangerously in Ballybofey.

The driver was subsequently arrested and the quad was seized.

In order to get the vehicle back, the owner must apply to the Judge of the District Court.

Gardaí say they are continuing to enforce a zero tolerance policy concerning the dangerous use of any vehicle on the roads.