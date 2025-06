Hayden Paddon’s participation in the Donegal International Rally is in doubt following an incident during Stage 13 at Knockalla.

The double European Rally Champion and WRC Event winner has rolled his Hyundai i20 upon hitting a ditch and it looks unlikely the car will be able to continue.

With more from Knockalla, here’s Oisin Kelly…

Oisin also went on-air another update regarding times for Stage 13 shortly after…