A Donegal Councillor says some form of action to tackle speeding at Glenkeeran on the Knockbrack to Glenmaquin Road is needed as a matter of urgency.

Cllr Donal Coyle sought speed ramps, but was told by officials that as it is a rural area with no public lighting, ramps would be neither suitable nor safe.

A safety assessment is to be carried out to establish if any other measures would be feasible.

Cllr Coyle says there are people in the area living in fear, and something must be done: