Callum Devine has written himself into the history books as he claimed three Donegal International Rally victories in a row this afternoon.

The Derry man, alongside Kerry native Noel O’Sullivan in their Skoda Fabia RS Rally 2, finished 20.5 seconds ahead of Meirion Evans and Ger Conway in second place.

After the game, Devine told Chris Ashmore he was “absolutely thrilled” to have won the rally once again…