Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan have won the Wilton Recycling Donegal International Rally for the third time time three years.

The Derry-Kerry duo held off the challenge of Meirion Evans and Ger Conway who, for the second year in a row, finished as runners-up.

Remarkably, it’s the same top three as last year as Donegal driver David Kelly ended the rally in third spot alongside Arthur Kierans in their VW Polo.

Oisin Kelly was at the finishing line for Highland Radio Sport…