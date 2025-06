Donegal ran out 2-22 to 0-12 winners over Louth in this afternoon’s All-Ireland Preliminary Quarter Final at MacCumhaill Park.

A goal in either half from Conor O’Donnell and Ciaran Thompson were big scores at big times for Jim McGuinness’ side.

Brendan Devenney and Brendan Kilcoyne were live at full time for Highland Radio Sport…