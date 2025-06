Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan are edging closer to becoming three-in-a-row Donegal International Rally winners as they lead heading into the final two stages.

The pair are in top spot in their Skoda Fabia RS Rally 2 and have a 20.2 second advantage over Meirion Evans and Ger Conway in second.

Jon Armstrong and Shane Byrne make up the rest of the top 3 as they are 36.4 seconds further back on the leaders.

Oisin Kelly has the latest from Stage 18 at Carnhill…