Rally Final Day: Devine to drive for glory at Fanad Head

Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan are one stage away from becoming three-time Donegal International Rally winners.

The Derry-Kerry duo lead Meirion Evans and Ger Conway by 23 seconds as they head for the final stage of an enthralling three-day event at Fanad Head.

Jon Armstrong heads to the final stage in third spot, ahead of Donegal’s David Kelly in fourth.

If Devine and O’Sullivan can hold off the chasing pack in the final stage they will be crowned champions for the third year on the spin.

With the latest from the penultimate stage at Atlantic Drive, here’s Oisin Kelly…