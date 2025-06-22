Shaun Patton says “job done” as Donegal progress to quarter-final at Croke Park

Donegal goalkeeper Shaun Patton says it’s “job done” as Donegal put in a superb second half performance to defeat Leinster Champions Louth at MacCumhaill Park this afternoon.

The game finished 2-22 to 0-12 after Donegal led 1-06 to 0-07 at the break.

Jim McGuinness’ side will now face either Meath or Monaghan in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Quarter-Finals next weekend.

St. Eunan’s clubman Patton spoke to Michael McMullan at full time and said the first half wasn’t good enough today…