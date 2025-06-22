Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Shaun Patton says “job done” as Donegal progress to quarter-final at Croke Park

Donegal goalkeeper Shaun Patton says it’s “job done” as Donegal put in a superb second half performance to defeat Leinster Champions Louth at MacCumhaill Park this afternoon.

The game finished 2-22 to 0-12 after Donegal led 1-06 to 0-07 at the break.

Jim McGuinness’ side will now face either Meath or Monaghan in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Quarter-Finals next weekend.

St. Eunan’s clubman Patton spoke to Michael McMullan at full time and said the first half wasn’t good enough today…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

510450041_1046067884372952_5703550299390042600_n
News, Top Stories

Driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Manorcunningham

22 June 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Police investigating damage to cars in Derry arrest man (20s)

22 June 2025
traffic lights - different focus
News, Top Stories

Motorists urged to avoid Letterkenny due to a very high volume of traffic

22 June 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

£420,000 woth of Class A drugs recovered in Dungannon

22 June 2025
Advertisement

Related News

510450041_1046067884372952_5703550299390042600_n
News, Top Stories

Driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Manorcunningham

22 June 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Police investigating damage to cars in Derry arrest man (20s)

22 June 2025
traffic lights - different focus
News, Top Stories

Motorists urged to avoid Letterkenny due to a very high volume of traffic

22 June 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

£420,000 woth of Class A drugs recovered in Dungannon

22 June 2025
510997274_1148377203997467_2011480780497813512_n
News, Top Stories

Self-service breathalyser installed at O’Donnell Park

22 June 2025
gardai cars
News, Top Stories

Driver arrested for drug driving and car seized for having no tax or NCT in Letterkenny

22 June 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube