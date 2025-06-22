Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Top competitors react to enthralling Donegal International Rally – Finish-line chats with Chris Ashmore

Modified winners Aaron McIntyre and Derry Long (Photo: Donegal International Rally on Facebook)

The 2025 Wilton Recycling Donegal International Rally is in the books and it’s a third win in a row for Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan.

Chris Ashmore was at the finishing line and spoke to some of the other top competitors for Highland Radio Sport…

Here’s modified winner Aaron McIntyre…

 

Inishowen driver Kyle McBride won the RC4 Class in his Peugeot 208 Rally 4…

 

Letterkenny’s Ronan Dorrian won the Junior Category. Here he is alongside co-driver Joe Devine. The pair were over the moon as they had finished 2nd in this category last year…

 

Donegal’s David Kelly finished third overall for the second year in a row, while Welshman Meirion Evans was second – also the same result as last year. They both spoke to Chris after the final stage…

 

The Boyle Motorsport family had a fantastic rally with top ten finishes for father Declan (6th) and his sons Michael (5th) and Matthew (10th)…

 

Donegal’s Conor Harvey was third in the modified section…

 

The overall top 20

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

510450041_1046067884372952_5703550299390042600_n
News, Top Stories

Driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Manorcunningham

22 June 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Police investigating damage to cars in Derry arrest man (20s)

22 June 2025
traffic lights - different focus
News, Top Stories

Motorists urged to avoid Letterkenny due to a very high volume of traffic

22 June 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

£420,000 woth of Class A drugs recovered in Dungannon

22 June 2025
Advertisement

Related News

510450041_1046067884372952_5703550299390042600_n
News, Top Stories

Driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Manorcunningham

22 June 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Police investigating damage to cars in Derry arrest man (20s)

22 June 2025
traffic lights - different focus
News, Top Stories

Motorists urged to avoid Letterkenny due to a very high volume of traffic

22 June 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

£420,000 woth of Class A drugs recovered in Dungannon

22 June 2025
510997274_1148377203997467_2011480780497813512_n
News, Top Stories

Self-service breathalyser installed at O’Donnell Park

22 June 2025
gardai cars
News, Top Stories

Driver arrested for drug driving and car seized for having no tax or NCT in Letterkenny

22 June 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube