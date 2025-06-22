Top competitors react to enthralling Donegal International Rally – Finish-line chats with Chris Ashmore

The 2025 Wilton Recycling Donegal International Rally is in the books and it’s a third win in a row for Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan.

Chris Ashmore was at the finishing line and spoke to some of the other top competitors for Highland Radio Sport…

Here’s modified winner Aaron McIntyre…

Inishowen driver Kyle McBride won the RC4 Class in his Peugeot 208 Rally 4…

Letterkenny’s Ronan Dorrian won the Junior Category. Here he is alongside co-driver Joe Devine. The pair were over the moon as they had finished 2nd in this category last year…

Donegal’s David Kelly finished third overall for the second year in a row, while Welshman Meirion Evans was second – also the same result as last year. They both spoke to Chris after the final stage…

The Boyle Motorsport family had a fantastic rally with top ten finishes for father Declan (6th) and his sons Michael (5th) and Matthew (10th)…

Donegal’s Conor Harvey was third in the modified section…