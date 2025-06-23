Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
A5 improvement project in doubt as High Court Judge upholds legal challenge

A High Court Judge has ruled against the A5 road improvement project, upholding a legal challenge taken by a group of landowners.

A detailed ruling has taken Nr Justice McAlinden over two hours to deliver at the High Court in Belfast.

The BBC says the ruling now puts the £1.7 million project in doubt.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan has described the ruling as a devastating outcome for the families and communities who have long campaigned for this life-saving infrastructure.

He’s calling on the Minister for Infrastructure to come to the Assembly to outline what steps she will take to ensure the A5 is delivered without any further delay.

