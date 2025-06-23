Average price of three-bedroom semi-detached homes in Donegal rise by nearly 4%

The price of an average three-bedroom semi-detached home in Donegal has risen by 3.9%, according to a national survey by Real Estate Alliance.

Meanwhile, the average time taken to sell in Donegal is currently four weeks, the Q2 REA Average House Price Index shows.

The average price of a three-bed semi in Donegal is €197,500, which is up from €190,000 in the last three months.

Average Bundoran prices rose 2.5% this quarter to an average of €205,000, while prices in Milford period were up 5.6% at €190,000.

The survey shows that across Donegal, 27% of purchasers were first-time buyers, while a total of 13% of sales in the county this quarter were attributed to landlords leaving the market.

Additionally, agents across the county reported that the BER ratings of properties saw A-rated properties command 30% price increases, in comparison to comparable C-rated properties.

Paul McElhinney of REA McElhinney, Milford, says the average house price remains relatively low, but new build properties are slowly coming to market, and they are at a higher level, which is starting to increase the average price point.