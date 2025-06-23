Body recovered by Foyle Search and Rescue

A body was recovered this morning by Foyle Search and Rescue.
He has been named as Padraig Sweeney.
Foyle Search and Rescue say their sympathies are with his family and their thoughts are with them in the days, weeks and months ahead.
