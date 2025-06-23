Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
‘Creeslough families must be involved in the development of memorial site’ – families’ solicitor

A solicitor for families of those killed in the Creeslough explosion says they feel a sense of relief, following the decision by an Commisiun Pleanála to overturn Donegal County Council’s plans for the explosion site.

10 people were killed in the blast in October 2022.

In February, permission had been granted by the Council to Vivo Shell Limited for the proposed development of a new service station, which would have the demolition of the existing building and the creation of space for a memorial garden.

This was refused on Friday.

Solicitor for the Creeslough families Damien Tansey says those who lost loved ones are entitled to be involved in the development of a memorial….

Top Stories

robertherbie
News, Audio, Top Stories

Settlement reached between family of Henry Cunningham and British MOD over alleged collusion in his killing

23 June 2025
high court belfast
News, Top Stories

A5 court decision based on breaches of 2022 Climate Act

23 June 2025
a5 road
News, Top Stories

A5 improvement project in doubt as High Court Judge upholds legal challenge

23 June 2025
omaghbomb
News, Top Stories

Omagh Bombing Inquiry hears how the speed of the disclosure ‘must increase’

23 June 2025
