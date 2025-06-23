‘Creeslough families must be involved in the development of memorial site’ – families’ solicitor

A solicitor for families of those killed in the Creeslough explosion says they feel a sense of relief, following the decision by an Commisiun Pleanála to overturn Donegal County Council’s plans for the explosion site.

10 people were killed in the blast in October 2022.

In February, permission had been granted by the Council to Vivo Shell Limited for the proposed development of a new service station, which would have the demolition of the existing building and the creation of space for a memorial garden.

This was refused on Friday.

Solicitor for the Creeslough families Damien Tansey says those who lost loved ones are entitled to be involved in the development of a memorial….