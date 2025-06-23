Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Derry City win again in Dublin with victory over Pats

Derry City have taken back to back wins in Dublin in recent days.

Tiernan Lynch’s side followed up Friday’s win over champions Shelbourne with a 1-0 victory at Richmond Park over Stephen Kenny’s St Patrick’s Athletic.

Liam Boyce scored the goal on 29 minutes to give Derry another set of full points and they move up to fourth in the table.

Elsewhere, goals from Dayle Rooney and James Clarke helped Bohemians beat SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division leaders Shamrock Rovers 2-0.

That result at Dalymount Park brings Bohs to within nine points of the summit with two games in hand.

Drogheda are third after a 1-all draw with Cork City at Turner’s Cross.

Shelbourne and Waterford played out a 2-all draw while at the Showgrounds, Sligo Rovers beat Galway United 2-1.

