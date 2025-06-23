Donegal GAA say “players not adequately considered in the decision making process”

Donegal GAA have expressed their disappointed with the fixing of the All Ireland Quarter Final with Monaghan for this Saturday at Croke Park.

Jim McGuinness’s side were the last to play in the prelim round and now find themselves in the first fixture of the quarter finals six days later.

They have played more championship games than any other county, eight in an 11 week period, and they requested a Sunday quarter final but that was turned down.

In a short statement the county board said “We thought it wholly reasonable and fully justified to seek an extra day recovery time for our players this weekend. We feel the welfare of our players was not adequately considered in the decision making process”.