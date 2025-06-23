Donegal Monaghan Quarter Final fixed for Saturday afternoon

The GAA have confirmed the fixture arrangements for next weekend’s All-Ireland SFC Quarter-Finals but no doubt anyone involved with Donegal will not be happy with the decision made by the CCCC this afternoon.

Donegal who were paired with Monaghan in this mornings draw will play their last eight fixture next Saturday 28th June at 4pm in Croke Park.

Jim McGuinness’s side were the last to play on Sunday in the prelim round and now find themselves in the first fixture of the quarter finals on Saturday.

The game will not be on national television but will be shown on the GAA’s streaming service. Highland Radio will have full match commentary with Oisin Kelly, Brendan Devenney and Brendan Kilcoyne.

The other game off the double header on Saturday is Tyrone’s clash with Dublin at 6.15pm.

On Sunday, Meath will play Galway at 1.45pm and Armagh take on Kerry at 4pm.

All-Ireland SFC Quarter-Finals

Saturday June 28

Monaghan v Donegal, Croke Park, 4pm, Highland Radio & GAA+

Dublin v Tyrone, Croke Park, 6.15pm, GAA+

Sunday June 29

Meath v Galway, Croke Park, 1.45pm, RTE

Armagh v Kerry, Croke Park, 4pm, RTE