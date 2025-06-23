GAA supporters in Donegal urged to nominate their Community Heroes

GAA supporters in Donegal are being invited to nominate a volunteer who has made an extraordinary impact in their club and community.

It’s part of EirGrid’s ‘Community Heroes’ campaign.

The initiative aims to shine a light on exceptional individuals who have gone above and beyond and includes a nationwide competition to celebrate one of Ireland’s most dedicated volunteers. The winner will be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets to the All-Ireland Final and will receive a €5,000 donation towards their club’s development.

Connell McLoone, EirGrid’s Community Liaison Officer for the North West says; “As we work to make the electricity grid stronger in Donegal and the wider north west area, EirGrid will ensure that the views of local communities are reflected and the benefits are felt across the region.”

He’s encouraging people across Donegal to get involved in the campaign.

You can nominate a community hero on www.eirgrid.ie/gaa