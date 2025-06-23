Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Junior Transport Minister says work is being done to reduce driving test waiting lists in Donegal

643 people applied for a driving test last month, and didn’t show up on the day.

It brings the total number of no-shows this year to over three thousand.

Missed tests have generated a fee of almost 258 thousand euro this year.

In Donegal, there are long waiting lists for people to be invited to sit a driving test, with some having to wait until November..

Speaking to Greg Hughes on this morning’s Nine il Noon Show, Junior Transport Minister Seán Canney says work is being done to reduce waiting lists and it’s hoped by September there will be change in Donegal:

