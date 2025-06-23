Kevin McHugh delighted with win, points and Finn Harps performance

In the First Division of the SSE Airtricity League , leaders Dundalk slumped a first defeat of the season as Finn Harps picked up a first win in ten games.

At Finn Park the home side would win 1-0 thanks to a Gradi Lomboto penalty.

Harps boss Kevin McHugh was so pleased with how his depleted side performed when he spoke with Diarmaid Doherty:

In the other games, Cobh Ramblers took full advantage to move to within a point of the summit after their 1-nil victory over Kerry.

Longford Town secured a 3-2 win over local rivals Athlone Town, while UCD won 3-1 away at Bray Wanderers.

At Market’s Field, it finished Treaty United nil Wexford nil.