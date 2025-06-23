Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Minister determined that a safer A5 will be delivered

The North’s Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins, says she is determined that a safer A5 will be delivered.

She was speaking outside the High Court in Belfast this afternoon after Mr Justice McAlinden upheld a challenge to the project.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan is calling on Minister Kimmins to come to the Assembly to outline what steps she will take to ensure the A5 is delivered without any further delay.

He says today is a devastating setback, but the focus now must be to get the project back on track…………..

 

A short time ago, Ms Kimmins addressed the issue in the Assembly, taking questions from Foyle MLA and SDLP Infrastructure Spokesperson Mark Durkan………….

In a statement, Letterkenny Chamber says it is  is more than disappointed at the court’s decision regarding this longstanding plan to upgrade a vital transport corridor and address safety concerns.

Chamber President Jimmy Stafford says the A5 project is central to the Chamber’s regional development strategy, stressing the upgrade is needed to save lives, reduce travel times, and enhance the economic potential of the northwest region.

ufu
News, Top Stories

Ulster Farmers Union says Stormont has questions to answer following A5 ruling

23 June 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday June 23rd

23 June 2025
gaelic ball gaa ball
News

GAA supporters in Donegal urged to nominate their Community Heroes

23 June 2025
DFI MINISTER AT A5 012
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister determined that a safer A5 will be delivered

23 June 2025
Advertisement

