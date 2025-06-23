Minister determined that a safer A5 will be delivered

The North’s Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins, says she is determined that a safer A5 will be delivered.

She was speaking outside the High Court in Belfast this afternoon after Mr Justice McAlinden upheld a challenge to the project.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan is calling on Minister Kimmins to come to the Assembly to outline what steps she will take to ensure the A5 is delivered without any further delay.

He says today is a devastating setback, but the focus now must be to get the project back on track…………..

A short time ago, Ms Kimmins addressed the issue in the Assembly, taking questions from Foyle MLA and SDLP Infrastructure Spokesperson Mark Durkan………….

In a statement, Letterkenny Chamber says it is is more than disappointed at the court’s decision regarding this longstanding plan to upgrade a vital transport corridor and address safety concerns.

Chamber President Jimmy Stafford says the A5 project is central to the Chamber’s regional development strategy, stressing the upgrade is needed to save lives, reduce travel times, and enhance the economic potential of the northwest region.