Settlement reached between family of Henry Cunningham and British MOD over alleged collusion in his killing

The family of a Donegal teenager murdered by loyalists over 50 years ago is to receive undisclosed damages in a settlement reached over alleged security force collusion with the killers. 16 year old Henry Cunningham from Carndonagh was shot dead in August 1973 after UVF gunmen ambushed his work van near Randalstown, Co Antrim.

The family sued the British of Ministry of Defence after it emerged that a weapon used in the killing had been stolen from an army barracks the previous year.

The Irish News is reporting this afternoon that the terms of the settlement are confidential, with an undisclosed sum to be paid in damages without any admission of liability.

The family took the action ten years ago this week, when Henry’s brother Herbie and Robbie lodged court papers on the basis of documents uncovered by the Pat Finucane Centre.

Herbie has since passed away, but Robbie was at the High Court in Belfast this morning to see the settlement formalised.

On June 25th, 2015, Robbie Cunningham spoke to Greg Hughes about why they were taking the case…………

 

Pic – Robbie and Herbie (RIP) Cunningham at a press conference announcing the legal action 10 years ago this week.

 

Top Stories

robertherbie
News, Audio, Top Stories

Settlement reached between family of Henry Cunningham and British MOD over alleged collusion in his killing

23 June 2025
high court belfast
News, Top Stories

A5 court decision based on breaches of 2022 Climate Act

23 June 2025
a5 road
News, Top Stories

A5 improvement project in doubt as High Court Judge upholds legal challenge

23 June 2025
omaghbomb
News, Top Stories

Omagh Bombing Inquiry hears how the speed of the disclosure ‘must increase’

23 June 2025
