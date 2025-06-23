Two Non-Compliances noted in HIQA inspection at Ramelton Community Hospital

Two non-compliances have been noted in a HIQA inspection at Ramelton Community Hospital.

There were 28 residents at the centre when the inspection was carried out in October of last year.

The report says residents and visitors gave very positive feedback regarding the staff and the care and services provided to them, but non-compliances were found in the areas of premises and personal possessions.

In an addendum, management says measures have been taken to address these issues.

Meanwhile, the HSE is appointing a design team which will review and design the bedroom accommodation within the centre. These plans will be presented to HIQA next year for review and consultation.

The full report can be accessed HERE

HSE statement in full –

HIQA Inspection – Ramelton Community Hospital – OSV-0000615

Ramelton Community Hospital is located in the town of Ramelton. It is registered to provide care to 30 male and female residents over the age of 65. The centre is a purpose-built single storey building and residents are accommodated in a number of single and double rooms.

An unannounced inspection was carried out by HIQA on 11 October 2024, and the report was published on the HIQA website on 23rd of June 2025.

Overall, the residents’ feedback was highly positive about the care and services provided in this centre. Residents who spoke with the inspectors said that they felt safe in the centre and that the staff were friendly and helpful at all times. The centre was found to be well-managed. The provider implemented appropriate management systems to ensure the safe and effective monitoring of the care and service provided to residents. Residents’ meetings were held regularly, and they were consulted about their care needs and the overall quality of the service. The centre had a full-time activities coordinator who ensured that residents were actively involved in meaningful social interactions and activities based on their individual interests and abilities. Residents had access to advocacy services in the centre and were also able to participate in the running of the designated centre through resident meetings and resident feedback questionnaires. In total four regulations were inspected one of which was complaint, one substantially complaint and two of which were deemed non-compliant.

To address the issues of non-compliance and substantial compliance the HSE will appoint a design team in 2025 which will review and design the bedroom accommodation within the centre. These plans will be presented to HIQA in 2026 for review and consultation. In the interim approval has been obtained for the installation of tracking hoists in a number of the single rooms which will allow residents to remain within their bedroom if their mobility needs should vary.

To ensure that residents have access to their personal possessions a review of resident’s bedroom furniture has taken place and residents have been provided with a new locker which allows residents to have access and control of their personal possessions.

Frank Morrison, Head of Service, Older Persons, HSE Community Services Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo said: “We will continue to work with HIQA to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements in all designated Older Persons residential services.”