Arranmore RNLI assists with three medical evacuations in four days

Arranmore RNLI volunteer crew were requested by Malin Head Coast Guard to assist in the medical evacuation of three patients in the past four days.

The first two calls were in the early hours of Friday morning at 12.30 am and again at 2.10 am.

The third call was on Monday evening at 9.08pm.

Patients were transferred from the Arranmore first responders ambulance to the lifeboat and then on to Burtonport to a waiting ambulance for assessment in Letterkenny University Hospital.

Water Safety Ireland, the Coast Guards and the RNLI are reminding people to be safe and be seen this summer.

